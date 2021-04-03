> Clarkston’s JOEL DAHMEN battled back from a 2-over-par first round, shooting an even-par 72 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio to climb 19 spots in the standings and make the cut by one stroke. Dahmen, coming off his first-career PGA Tour win at last weekend’s Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, carded four birdies on the front nine to make up for two bogeys and a double. He sandwiched two bogeys in between a pair of birdies on the back for his final score. A video of Dahmen chipping in for a birdie from 30-feet out on the par-4 No. 10 went viral on Twitter.
