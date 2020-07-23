Clarkston Golf & Country Club

Ladies Day

Wednesday

A Division

Gross — Teri Heislberg, 84. Net — Lois Geary, 72.

B Division

Gross — Anne Beste, 100. Net — Elva Rogers, 72.

C Division

Gross — Kaelene Gatz, 105. Net — Mary Lou Taylor, 74.

