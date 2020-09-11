Quail Ridge Golf Course

Ladies Day

Thursday

Flight A

Gross — Kim Thiel, 79. Net — Dawn Packwood, 68.

Flight B

Gross — Jackie McIver, 96. Net — DeAnna Grimm, Julie Earp, 76.

Flight C

Gross — Sue Snider, 99. Net — Lois Wildman, 78.

Tags

Recommended for you