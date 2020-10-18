Red Wolf Golf Club

Fall Finale

Round 1

Saturday

Men

Gross — Joe Pollastrini/Size Pollastrini, 76. Net — Bob Moomey/Allen Willis, 72.

Women

Gross — Helen Henry/Sharon Vahlkamp, 84. Net — Lois Geary/Kimberly Schmidt and Lilia Noland/Anne Beste, 74.

