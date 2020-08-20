Clarkston Golf & Country Club

Ladies Day

Wednesday

A Division

Gross — Sharon Vahlkamp, 86. Net — Shanna Caba, 71.

B Division

Gross — Lila Noland, 99. Net — Diane Mitchell, 74.

C Division

Gross — Kaelene Gatz, 109. Net — Sandi Campbell, 83.

