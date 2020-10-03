Quail Ridge Golf Course

Ladies Day

Thursday

Flight A

Gross — Colleen Schilling, 84. Net — Holly Munn, 71.

Flight B

Gross — Deanna Grimm, 95. Net — Julie Earp, 72.

Flight C

Gross — Carole Jones, 96. Net — Phyllis Heistuman, 71.

