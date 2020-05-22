Quail Ridge Golf Course

Ladies Day

Thursday

A Flight

Gross — Cindy Eccles, 85. Net — Holly Munn,. 73.

B Flight

Gross — Dawn Packwood, 100. Net — Carole Jones, 77.

C Flight

Gross — Micki Linehan, 101. Net — DeAnna Grimm, 76.

