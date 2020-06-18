Clarkston Golf and Country Club

Ladies Day

Wednesday

A Division

Gross — Teri Heilsberg, 92. Net — Sharon Vahlkamp, 78,

B Division

Gross — Shirley Applegate, 99. Net — Lois Geary, 76.

C Division

Gross — Diane Mitchell, 107. Net — Kaelene Gatz, 75.

Tags

Recommended for you