Rockchuck Tournament
Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Sunday
Overall low gross — Hamm/Schmidt. Overall low net — Beloit/Stellyes.
Championship flight
Gross — 1. Rhodes/Louder; 2. Wrigley/Wagner; 3. Holt/Jacks; 4. Nelson Seeley. Net — 1. Klamper/Spilker; 2. Rathbun/Montgomery; 3. Edwards/Hopkins; T4. West/Bousquet; T4. Blakeney/Roth.
First flight
Gross — 1. Henry/Vahlkamp; 2. Cox/Morse; 3. Kellar/Lauritsen; 4. Theil/Smith. Net — 1. Baldus/McIver; 2. Geary/Schmidt; 3. Gortsema/Burke; T4. Rodell/Meyer; T4. Stevenson/Tudor.
Second flight
Gross — 1. Thweatt/Thornton; 2. Blume/Leavitt; 3. Sevatius/Hasfurther; T4. Ruthruff/Noland; T4. Canner/Ball. Net — 1. Eng/Eng; 2. Taylor/Lawson; 3. Volbrecht/Wine. 4. Keller/Taylor.
Saturday
Team Four-person best ball
Championship flight — Eimers/Southern and Klamper/Spilker.
First flight — Gortsema/Burke and Cox/Morse.
Second flight — Thweatt/Thornton and Servatius/Hasfurther.
Horse race sole survivor — 1. Louder/Rhodes; 2. Klamper/Spilker; 3. Nelson/Seeley.