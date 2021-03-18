Red Wolf Golf Club

Ladies Day

Wednesday

First Flight

Gross — Sharon Vahlkamp, 87. Net — Lois Geary, 71.

Second Flight

Gross — Bonnie Coles, 98. Net — Lila Noland, Debbie Stellyes, 71.

Third Flight

Gross — Kailene Gatz, 99. Net — Linda Ruthruff, 74.

Tags