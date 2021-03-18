Red Wolf Golf Club
Ladies Day
Wednesday
First Flight
Gross — Sharon Vahlkamp, 87. Net — Lois Geary, 71.
Second Flight
Gross — Bonnie Coles, 98. Net — Lila Noland, Debbie Stellyes, 71.
Third Flight
Gross — Kailene Gatz, 99. Net — Linda Ruthruff, 74.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Red Wolf Golf Club
Ladies Day
Wednesday
First Flight
Gross — Sharon Vahlkamp, 87. Net — Lois Geary, 71.
Second Flight
Gross — Bonnie Coles, 98. Net — Lila Noland, Debbie Stellyes, 71.
Third Flight
Gross — Kailene Gatz, 99. Net — Linda Ruthruff, 74.
Advertisement
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region