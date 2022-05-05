Red Wolf Golf Club

Clarkston

Wednesday

Ladies Day

1st Flight

Gross — Teri Heilsberg 91. Net — Sharon Vahlkamp 77.

2nd Flight

Gross — Debbie Stellyes 96. Net — Kaelene Gatz 72.

3rd Flight

Gross — Anne Beste 102. Net — Rae Alisch 70.

Tags

Recommended for you