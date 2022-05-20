Quail Ridge Golf Course

Clarkston

Thursday

Ladies Day

First Flight

Gross — Holly Munn 92. Net — Rose Mortensen 72.

Second Flight

Gross — JoRae Teasley 101. Net — Debby LeBlanc 79.

Third Flight

Gross — Barb Heimgartner 107. Net — Lois Wildman 82.

Tags

Recommended for you