The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball exhibition game against Yellowstone Christian, scheduled for 6 p.m. today, has been postponed because of a positive coronavirus test on the team.
A statement from the athletic department said the school has taken safety precautions and anyone who has had contact with the individual has been notified.
The school said the game will be attempted to be made up at some point in the future.
The Warriors, who finished the 2019-20 season 29-3, are ranked No. 5 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ top 25 poll. LCSC, which is favored to win in its first season in the Cascade Conference, tentatively now will play its opener at 4 p.m. Nov. 27 against Montana Tech in the Taco Bell Shootout in Caldwell, Idaho.
WSU’s men to open against Texas Southern
Washington State’s men’s basketball team will open its season Nov. 25 at Pullman’s Beasley Coliseum against Texas Southern to kick off a co-hosted multi-team event with Wyoming, according to Stadium insider Jeff Goodman.
The rest of the MTE’s contests haven’t been released yet, but the competition will feature four teams — WSU, Wyoming, Texas Southern and Mississippi Valley State.
Wazzu should have the edge in the event. The Cougars came in at No. 136 out of 357 Division I programs in analyst Ken Pomeroy’s widely respected rankings, released earlier this week. The Cowboys are 198th, Texas Southern 258th and MVSU last at No. 357.