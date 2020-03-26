3 local basketball standouts honored by AP

Three local athletes took home honors as the Associated Press released its All-State basketball teams Wednesday.
Clarkston High School senior boys’ player Tru Allen was named the Washington Class 2A player of the year. On the girls’ side, the Bantams’ Ashlyn Wallace, a junior, and Pomeroy’s Maddy Dixon, a senior, were named to the first team in Class 2A and 1B, respectively.
Allen had a game-high 26 points in the Bantams’ 56-53 loss to North Kitsap in the 2A title game March 7. He averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 2019-20.
“I would say, as tenacious of a competitor and basketball player as he is, he’s just as compassionate and good-hearted off the floor,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said of Allen. “I think that’s what makes Tru such a magnet of a person.
“I just love being around him. His friends love to be around him and he’s got a perfect perspective on basketball and life — and it’s so much bigger than just basketball.”
Jones said Allen’s work ethic is unparalleled.
“Tru and I are very close,” Jones said. “We trust each other 100-percent and it’s just been a really great ride for me as a coach to coach him for four years.”
For the Clarkston girls, who lost in the opening round of State, Wallace averaged 19.6 points per game this season along with four assists, four rebounds and four steals. Wallace credited her success to the closeness of her team.
“I definitely think when it comes down to it, our team was very close this year,” Wallace said, “and that led to our success.”
Dixon led Pomeroy to a third-place finish, averaging almost a double-double and shooting 51 percent. On the year, Dixon scored 17.3 points per game and recorded 9.9 rebounds per game. She finished her career with 1,430 points.
“By the time she was a senior, she was just dominant,” said Pomeroy coach Tai Bye, who had begun coaching Dixon as an eighth grader when Bye was the JV coach.
“The best thing about her is she never gets rattled and that’s probably why she’s been so smooth and is going on (to play at Providence of Great Falls, Mont.),” Bye said. “She has a drive that not a lot of kids have.
“She’s a rare kid to find, in my opinion.”