> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen opened the new PGA Tour season with a 1-under-par 71 and is in a tie for 81st place after the first round of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.
Dahmen, who is starting his fifth full season on the Tour, is eight shots behind leader Russell Knox.
Starting on No. 10, he bogeyed No. 12 and had birdies on Nos. 13 and 18 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 and bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 8:30 a.m. today in the second round with playing partners J.J. Spaun and Chase Seiffert.
> Clarkston High School and University of Idaho graduate TREVON ALLEN starred in his professional basketball debut Thursday with Polpharma Starogard Gdanski of Poland, pouring in 27 points on a double-double to lead his team during a 72-67 loss to Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski in Polish Basketball League play.
Allen shot 11-for-22 from the floor and 3-of-7 from distance. He pulled down 12 rebounds and swiped four steals in 35 minutes.
“Fell short by 5 ... but not a bad Pro Debut, back to the lab!!” the Lapwai product posted to Twitter afterward.
> Former All-American Idaho punter AUSTIN REHKOW worked out for the New England Patriots on Thursday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
It was the Central Valley (Spokane) graduate’s second session with the Patriots in the past year. Rehkow exercised for the six-time Super Bowl champions on Oct. 15, 2019, then was scooped up by the Houston Roughnecks in the second round of the XFL draft a day later.
Rehkow played five games for Houston before the league shut its doors — and later shuttered — because of the coronavirus pandemic. A year earlier, he assumed punting duties for the Salt Lake Stallions of the upstart Alliance of American Football, which folded before its inaugural regular season ended.
Rehkow broke records as a kicker and punter during his time at UI from 2013-16, but several online reports indicate New England is looking at him for punts.
The 2017 undrafted free agent spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, but didn’t play, before heading to the AAF.