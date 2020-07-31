> Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN shot a 2-over-par 72 in Thursday’s first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the PGA Tour, is tied for 59th place, 10 shots behind leader Brooks Koepka.
Starting on No. 1, he birdied Nos. 1 and 9 and bogeyed No. 6 to make the turn at 1-under 31. On the back nine, Dahmen bogeyed Nos. 11-13 and 18 while he birdied No. 16.
He teed off early this morning at No. 10 with playing partners Byeong Hun An and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
> Washington State product DEREK BAYLEY scored 3 points in finishing the first round of the Barracuda Championship in a tie for 62nd place at Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.
Bayley, who is making his debut on the PGA Tour, is 11 points behind co-leaders Adam Schenk and Ryan Moore in the tournament that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.
Starting on No. 10, he birdied Nos. 11 and 12, bogeying No. 16 to make the turn with 3 points. On his back nine, Bayley bogeyed Nos. 2 and 9 but birdied No. 8 for his finish. He shot a 71.
Bayley will tee off at No. 1 at 8:50 a.m. Pacific today with playing partners Eric Axley and Rhein Gibson.