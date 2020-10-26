> JOEL DAHMEN racked up eight birdies, including three in a row to finish his round, and carded a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to tie for eighth place in the Zozo Championship at Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Clarkston High graduate had fallen out of contention for a title with a double-bogey on No. 2 and an even-par front nine. But he birdied six holes on the back for a 5-under 31 and earned $232,000 in one of his more notable performances on the PGA Tour.

