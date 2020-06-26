> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 3-under-par 67 on Thursday and sits in a tie for 33rd place after the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
Dahmen, who is playing in his fourth full season on the Tour, is among a group of 25 players who shot 67 and is seven shots behind leader Mackenzie Hughes.
Dahmen had an up and down round. Starting on No. 10, he double-bogeyed No. 12, then followed with birdies on Nos. 13 and 14, had an eagle on No. 15 and wrapped up the front nine with a birdie on No. 17 to make the turn in 32. On the back nine, Dahmen birdied No. 2, followed by bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6 before finishing with a birdie on No. 9.
Dahmen teed off just before 5:30 a.m. Pacific today in the second round with playing partners Ryan Moore and Beau Hossler.
> Former Washington State golfer Derek Bayley birdied the final two holes to take the The Reno Open at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley, Nev., on the Golden State Tour.
Bayley, who finished in a tie for 33rd place last week at the Sierra Nevada Open at the Wolf Run Golf Club in Reno, had a bogey-free final round of 9-under 63 to finish with 18 points under the modified Stableford system. He scored 48 points for the week, winning by two against Bryan Martin.
In his final round, he birdied hole Nos. 1, 2, 4, 7 and 9 to make the turn in 31. On the back side, Bayley birdied Nos. 13, 15, 17 and 18 for his finish.
For the week, the Rathdrum, Idaho, resident had 22 birdies and one eagle with just one bogey during the three-round event. Bayley started the third round in second place, one point behind Andrew Yun.
Bayley earned $15,000 and a spot in the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship with the victory. That event takes place July 30-Aug. 2 in Reno. This year on the Outlaw Tour, another minitour he competes on, Bayley is sixth on the money list.