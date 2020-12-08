> Idaho senior forward Natalie Klinker earned the Big Sky’s player of the week honor, it was announced by the conference. Klinker averaged 11 points and 16 rebounds in the Vandals’ two victories this past week against Sacramento State. She averaged 1.5 steals, 1 assist and was 8-for-13 shooting from the field against the Hornets.
> Lewis-Clark State senior guard Damek Mitchell was named the Cascade Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week, it was announced. Mitchell averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two victories Friday and Saturday against Yellowstone Christian. He made 60 percent of his field goals, including 66.7 percent of his 3-point attempts, in helping the fifth-ranked Warriors get off to a 2-0 start. In the 98-49 victory Saturday against the Centurions, Mitchell had 18 points on 7-for-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range.