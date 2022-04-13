> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his 15th event of the PGA Tour season, the RBC Heritage, starting Thursday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour, withdrew from the Corales Puntacana Championship before the second round on March 25 at Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, because of an unspecified illness.
Dahmen will tee off in the first round at 4:54 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Carlos Ortiz and Kevin Tway.
> Seth Brown, a former Lewis-Clark State standout, went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday’s 9-8 loss in 10 innings at Tampa Bay.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, scored in the sixth inning on a Stephen Piscotty single, then drove home a run on a single in the seventh and would score what would be at that point the tying run to make it 7-7.
Brown is hitting .294 in the first five games of the season with eight RBI, putting him second in the American League in that category.