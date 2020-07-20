> JOEL DAHMEN continued to struggle in the Memorial, carding a 9-over-par 81 on Sunday to finish last among the golfers who’d made the cut in the PGA Tour event at Dublin, Ohio. He finished with a 306 total and earned $18,321.
