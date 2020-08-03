> Former star Washington State quarterback GARDNER MINSHEW, currently of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the franchise announced Sunday.
The move doesn’t necessarily mean the 2019 rookie sensation has contracted the virus, but perhaps must quarantine because he came in contact with someone who tested positive. The NFL will not reveal whether a player has tested positive for the virus.
Minshew joins three other Jaguars on the list, two of whom — receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard — are reportedly Minshew’s roommates, according to the Associated Press.
> Clarkston High alumnus JOEL DAHMEN carded an even-par 70 in the final round of the World Golf Championship-St. Jude Invitational on Sunday at TPC Southwinds in Memphis, Tenn., bouncing back from a slow start with his third straight solid round to tie for 20th at the event.
Dahmen shot 6-under for the tournament, finishing seven strokes back of champion Justin Thomas. He earned $106,200 for his efforts. The fourth-year PGA Tour professional hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and rolled in consecutive birdies after well-placed approach shots on Nos. 15 and 16 to move to even.
Dahmen will next tee off Thursday for the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.