> JOEL DAHMEN finished in a tie for seventh place in the Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood in Truckee, Calif. The Clarkston High School graduate scored 38 points in the PGA tournament’s modified Stableford scoring system. Erik van Rooyen won with 50 points. Dahmen, who had led after the first of four rounds, earned $113,750.
> Lewis-Clark State’s Clayton VanDyke was named a College Sports Information Directors of America first-team academic All-American.
VanDyke had a 4.0 grade-point average as a graphic communications major. He placed second in the indoor 1,000-meter and the outdoor 1,500, and took fifth in the outdoor 800 to wrap up three NAIA All-American nods. He was the Cascade Conference champion in the outdoor 800 and 1,500, and took third at the conference’c cross country championships.
He is the third Warrior to earn a CoSIDA academic honor this year, along with Hodges Bailey from the men’s basketball team and Jack Johnson from the baseball team.
“It has been an awesome experience for me to compete for LC State,” VanDyke said in a news release. “I worked hard, so to have that recognized at such a high level is really incredible.”