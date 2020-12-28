> Seattle defensive end BENSON MAYOWA, a former Idaho standout, registered a tackle for loss and pressured Rams quarterback Jared Goff eight times on 24 pass rushes. According to Next Gen Stats, it marked the most QB pressures by a Seattle defender in three years.
