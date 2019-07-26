Holes-in-one
> LOIS GEARY of Grangeville hit her first career career hole-in-one on Wednesday at Clarkston Golf & Country Club. A retired member of the forest service and 35-year golf veteran, Geary performed the feat at hole No. 7 with a 5 iron club from 117 yards out.
> Seventy-two-year-old Randy Korsch recently used a 9 iron to hit his fifth lifetime hole-in-one and fourth at Lewiston Golf & Country Club.
300 game
> Lenore’s Mark Berreth, a retiree, bowled a perfect game during Tuesday Senior Superbowl action at Lancer Lanes. The 59-year-old righty, who’s been bowling since age 8, did it on lanes 13 and 14.