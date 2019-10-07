> In one of his best showings since joining the PGA Tour, JOEL DAHMEN finished in a tie for ninth place in the Shriners for Children Open on Sunday in Las Vegas. He carded a final-round 65 and wound up 18 under par, earning $183,750.
