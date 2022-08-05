> Seth Brown, a former Lewis-Clark State standout, went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday as the visiting Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, hit a first-pitch, 78.5 mph curveball off Angels right-handed starter Janson Junk to right-center field for a home run with one out in the third inning, scoring Sean Murphy, to increase the Athletics’ lead to 6-2. He also had a second-inning single and walked three times.
In his past seven games, Brown is hitting .368 with four home runs and five RBI. For the season, Brown currently is hitting .236 with 16 home runs and 46 RBI. He has scored 35 runs and stolen eight bases. Brown has an on-base percentage of .293 and an OPS of .752.
> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 69 in Thursday’s first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on the Tour more than 16 months ago, is tied for 58th place, eight shots behind leader John Huh.
Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on Nos. 13-15 with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 18 to make the turn in 34. On his back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 with birdies on Nos. 3 and 5 for his score.
Dahmen teed off in the second round early this morning on No. 1 with playing partners Jim Herman and William McGirt.