> Seth Brown, a former Lewis-Clark State standout, went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday as the visiting Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-6.

Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, hit a first-pitch, 78.5 mph curveball off Angels right-handed starter Janson Junk to right-center field for a home run with one out in the third inning, scoring Sean Murphy, to increase the Athletics’ lead to 6-2. He also had a second-inning single and walked three times.

Tags

Recommended for you