How former Palouse players fared Sunday in the NFL:
Benson Mayowa (Seattle, ex-UI): Pressured Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray on a fourth down near the goal line midway through the third quarter, forcing an incompletion. The starting defensive end totaled three solo tackles in Seattle’s 37-34 overtime loss.
Mike Iupati (Seattle, ex-UI): The Seahawks’ starter at left guard missed his second consecutive game with a back injury.
Kaden Elliss (New Orleans, ex-UI): Again listed as a first-string strongside linebacker, Elliss played in some base sets and two-thirds of all special teams, but didn’t log any stats in the Saints’ 27-24 win against Carolina.
Gardner Minshew (Jacksonville, ex-WSU) — Passed 14-for-27 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in 39-29 loss to the Chargers.