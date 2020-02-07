> JOEL DAHMEN carded an even-par 71 in the first round of the Pebble Beach (Calif.) Pro-Am on Thursday and trails the leader by eight strokes. He played at Monterey Peninsula C.C., one of three courses being used in the PGA Tour event. The other two courses are par 72.
> For the second year in a row, LEIGHTON LILLIE of Lewiston claimed a bronze medal in the Winter X Games Aspen last Saturday at Aspen, Colo. He again competed in the Para Snow BikeCross event, for non-ambulatory athletes. Lillie, 36, was paralyzed in a motocross accident several years ago.