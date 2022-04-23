> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen, along with teammate Stephan Jaeger, carded a 1-over-par 73 in Friday’s second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour, and Jaeger are nine shots behind leaders Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, tied for 29th place with 10 other teams.
Starting on No. 1 and playing foursomes, the pair had bogeys on Nos. 1, 3 and 4 with birdies on No. 2 and 7 to make the turn in 37. On the back nine, the duo had a bogey on No. 12 and a birdie on No. 16.
Dahmen and Jaeger will tee off in the third round at 6:31 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with the team of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer.
> Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown hit an RBI double in the fourth inning of host Oakland’s 8-1 loss against Texas.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, connected on a 2-1, 80 mph slider to right against Texas starter Glenn Otto, scoring Kole Calhoun.
Brown, currently is hitting .188 with two home runs and 12 RBI this season. The RBI total ties him for second with Seattle’s Ty France, behind Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez’s 20.