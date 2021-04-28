› Former Washington State standout CJ ELLEBY had two points in 8:32 of game action Tuesday as visiting Portland beat Indiana 133-112.
Elleby was 1-for-3 from the field, 0-for-2 from 3-point range and grabbed a rebound in a reserve role.
› Former Lewis-Clark State standout SETH BROWN went 1-for-2 in a reserve role as visiting Oakland lost 4-3 to Tampa Bay.
Entering in the seventh inning as a replacement for Stephen Piscotty, Brown singled to left. He grounded out in the ninth inning.
Brown is hitting .270 on the season with three home runs and six RBI.