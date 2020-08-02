> Clarkston’s JOEL DAHMEN rocketed up the leaderboard Saturday at TPC Southwind in Memphis during Round 3 of the World Golf Championship-St. Jude Invitational, carding a 5-under-par 65 to move from a tie for 33rd at the start of the day into a tie for 10th.
Dahmen holed five birdies on the front nine, making the turn at 4-under. He started off the back with three consecutive birdies, then parred the following four, making good use of a tuned-in putter. Had Dahmen not double-bogeyed No. 17, he’d be tied for sixth.
“I hit so many great shots and then the putter got hot, and you start making a bunch of 8- to 15-footers, and I think I made a couple 25-, 30-footers out there,” Dahmen said, quoted by Yahoo! Sports. “It was fun. Hadn’t seen the hole that big in a long time.”
Dahmen’s last six rounds on the PGA Tour have included scores of 78, 79, 81 and 81, but he’s shot 67-65 the last two days.
“I didn’t look at (those rounds) too closely,” he said.