> No miracles occurred Sunday for JOEL DAHMEN, meaning he didn’t wrangle a berth in the PGA Tour Championship this week. But the Clarkston High graduate did pocket $78,856 after tying for 24th place in the BMW Championship at Medinah, Ill., carding a 72 in the final round for a 278 total, 15 strokes behind the winner. He also finished with 868 FedEx points to place 55th in the standings, eight spots higher than his position last week. He had entered the week facing long odds of climbing into the top 30, the cutoff for the Tour Championship. Still, Dahmen made a name for himself in his third year on the Tour and even challenged for a title at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, winding up second.