> NATHAN FROMM of Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball was named Cascade Conference Player of the Week. Fromm tied a LCSC single-game record on Thursday, going 11-for-11 from the field in a 104-66 win over Yellowstone Christian College.
> RON STONE JR. of Washington State football was named Pac-12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week. Stone Jr. was part of a defense that forced five turnovers against Arizona State, the most by a Cougar team since 2017.
> SYDNEY PULVER of Washington State women’s soccer was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. She led the Cougars to a perfect weekend on the road versus Oregon and Oregon State.