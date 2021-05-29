> Despite improving by three strokes from the previous day, JOEL DAHMEN missed the cut by four strokes at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas. The former Clarkston resident carded a 71 on Friday for a 5-over total of 145 in the PGA Tour event.
