Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN will compete in his seventh PGA Tour event of the season, the RSM Classic, starting today at Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Ga. Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the Tour, had his best showing of the season last week, tying for sixth with a 15-under-par 269 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. He will tee off on No. 10 on the Plantation course at 6:15 a.m. Pacific today.
Lapwai High graduate and former North Idaho College hooper EMMITT TAYLOR III signed with the Idaho State basketball program, according to a Wednesday Twitter post from Bengals coach Ryan Looney. Taylor III, a former two-time 1A-DI state champion and Idaho’s Player of the Year, averaged 13.9 points and 3.5 3-pointers in 33 appearances (two starts) as a freshman last year with the Cardinals of Coeur d’Alene.