Gardner Minshew (Jaguars, ex-Washington State): Passed 22-of-29 for 226 yards and two touchdowns in Jacksonville’s blowout loss.
Daniel Ekuale (Jaguars, ex-WSU): The reserve defensive tackle tallied a tackle.
Frankie Luvu (Jets, ex-WSU): The backup linebacker had two tackles in New York’s first win of the year.
Hercules Mata’afa (Vikings, ex-WSU): The edge-rusher piled up six tackles.
River Cracraft (49ers, ex-WSU): The reserve receiver snagged two passes for 11 yards.
Benson Mayowa (Seahawks, ex-Idaho): The starting defensive end totaled two tackles, one for loss.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants, ex-UI): The starting fullback had a 2-yard carry and added a tackle on special teams.
Kaden Elliss (Saints, ex-UI): The backup linebacker picked up a solo tackle on a kickoff.