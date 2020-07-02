> Former Washington State golfer DEREK BAYLEY and Idaho grad RYAN PORCH each carded 4-under-par 68s Wednesday at the Central Valley tournament on the Dakotas Tour, leaving them in a tie for 16th after one round.
Bayley, a Lakeland High (Rathdrum) grad, and Porch — from Kalispell, Mont. — are five shots back at the Hartford, S.D., club. Play continues today.
> Star Washington State soccer alumna Morgan Weaver started her first professional match for Portland Thorns FC on Wednesday in a scoreless draw with Chicago. The former All-American Cougar forward and the NWSL’s No.2 overall pick nearly scored in the 14th minute, volleying a shot from the penalty spot that was tipped barely above the bar by Chicago Red Stars goalie Emily Boyd.
A “takeaways” segment on CBSsports.com commended Weaver for her work on the top line, creating looks in front of goal.