> Idaho senior guard GABI HARRINGTON was named the Big Sky’s women’s basketball player of the week, it was announced Monday.
Harrington averaged 23.5 points, 11 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists as the Vandals split a pair of games with Idaho State this past week. She shot 57 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.
> Washington State freshman guard CHARLISSE LEGER-WALKER was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week for the seventh time this season, it was announced. Leger-Walker averaged 24 points, including a career-high 29 on Sunday, as the Cougars fell at Arizona and Arizona State this past week.
> Three Lewis-Clark State athletes were honored with Cascade Conference weekly awards, it was announced.
> Senior cross country runner Cole Olsen was named the men’s athlete of the week. He won the LC State Winter Invitational 1 wtih a time of 24:01 on Friday. Senior forward ABBIE JOHNSON earned women’s basketball player of the week honors. She averaged 24 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Warriors split a pair of games against Montana State Billings. Senior right-hander Tallon Thomason was named pitcher of the week. He struck out five, allowing two hits, a walk and an unearned run in four innings in LCSC’s 6-4, 11-inning win Feb. 9 against No. 19 Benedictine Mesa.