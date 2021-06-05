> JOEL DAHMEN finished with one of the better first-round scores in the field, a 68, then slipped to a second-round 73 on a long day at the Memorial Tournament on Friday at Dublin, Ohio. The Clarkston High School graduate is tied for 15th at 141 among those who finished the second round before play was suspended by darkness. Rain had wreaked havoc the previous day, and Dahmen wound up playing 33 holes Friday. He’s five strokes out of the lead.

