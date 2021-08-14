> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-over-par 71 in Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., missing the cut
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 91st place at 1-under 139.
Starting on No. 1, he had a birdie there and bogeyed Nos. 3 and 4 to make the turn in 36. On the back nine, Dahmen had birdies at Nos. 11 and 13 but bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15 for his score.
Dahmen has earned a berth in the PGA Tour playoffs, and will take part in the first postseason event, the Northern Trust, which begins Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
> Former Lewis-Clark State baseball player Seth Brown was 2-for-4 with two RBI doubles in the Oakland Athletics’ 8-6 road loss to the Texas Rangers. His double to deep right in the eighth scored Matt Chapman to cut a deficit to two runs, but Brown was thrown out at third on the play.