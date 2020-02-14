> Lewiston High School graduate KENDYLL KINZER, a 6-foot-1 freshman forward at Fresno State, helped her Bulldogs lock up the Mountain West Conference regular-season title with a 78-76 win Wednesday against San Jose State. Kinzer, last year’s 5A Inland Empire League MVP and a McDonald’s All-America nominee, has played in 22 games for the Bulldogs (21-4, 14-0). She averages just more than 12 minutes and 4.4 points per game, and is shooting 39 percent. Her 11 points scored against Colorado State on Jan. 22 is her career high so far.
> Former Clarkston resident JOEL DAHMEN shot a bogey-free 3-under-par 68 and is tied for seventh place after Thursday’s first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the PGA Tour, sits four shots behind leader Matt Kuchar. He finished with birdies on Nos. 3, 11 and 17 in his round. Dahmen will tee off at 6:45 a.m. today on No. 10.