> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his 16th event of the PGA Tour season, the Zurich Classic, starting Thursday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on the Tour a little more than a year ago, had his four top-25 finish of the season Sunday, a tie for 12th place, at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. He made $140,666.66 in the event.
Dahmen and playing partner Stephan Jaeger will tee off in the first round at 10:18 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 with the team of Jason Day and Jason Scrivener.
> Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to lift host Oakland to a 2-1 victory Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, connected on an 0-1, 84 mph curveball from Balitmore reliever Mike Baumann to center, scoring Christian Bethancourt and Elvis Andrus for what turned out to be the winning runs.
Brown, who broke a 16 at-bat hitless streak with a fourth-inning single, currently is hitting .194 with two home runs and 11 RBI this season. The RBI total ranks second in the American League behind Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez.