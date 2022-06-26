> Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI on Saturday as the visiting Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, hit a full-count, 89.2 mph slider off Kansas City starter Brad Keller to right field that scored Tony Kemp to give the Athletics a 1-0 lead in the first. In the third, he grounded out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to produce another run for a 3-0 Oakland lead. In the seventh, Brown led off with a double, then scored on Sean Murphy’s single to right.
In the past five games, Brown is 9-for-21 with a homer and four RBI. He currently is hitting .221 on the season with nine home runs and 35 RBI. He has scored 22 runs and stole seven bases. Brown has an on-base percentage of .283 and an OPS of .707.
› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-over-par 73 in Saturday’s third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on the Tour more than a year ago, is in 67th place at 3-under 209, 14 shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.
Starting on No. 1, he had bogeys on Nos. 1, 5 and 7 to make the turn in 38. On the back nine, he had a birdie on No. 13 and a bogey on No. 16 for his score.
Dahmen teed off in the final round early this morning on No. 1 with playing partner Matt Wallace.