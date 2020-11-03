>Former Idaho Vandal player Elijhaa Penny, the New York Giants’ starting fullback, had his first reception of the year during a 25-23 loss to Tampa Bay — an 11-yard grab on a lofted pass near the sideline in the second quarter.
> LUKE MASTROBERARDINO and HADEN KEENER of Lewiston High won boys’ titles last weekend in the Idaho 5A District I-II swim meet. Mastroberardino took the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 1.34 seconds, and Keener won the 50 free in 23.24. Also qualifying for the state meet for the Bengals were Keener in the 100 free (second) and GRACE QUALMAN (third in the girls’ 50 free and fourth in the 100 back).