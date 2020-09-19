Blue Jays Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia reliever Connor Brogdon pitches during the fifth inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader Friday against Toronto. The former Lewis-Clark State pitcher picked up his first major league victory.

 Matt Slocum/Associated Press

> Former Lewis-Clark State pitcher CONNOR BROGDON notched his first Major League victory Friday night after pitching 1ž innings of relief in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 8-7 win against Toronto in the second game of a doubleheader at Philly. He gave up one hit, two walks and no runs, striking out two.

