> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had a 3-under-par 69 in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and winner of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 28, is in a tie for 35th place, six shots behind co-leaders Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 2 and 8 to make the turn in 34. On the back nine, he had a bogey on No. 12 and birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the final round at 8 a.m. Pacific today with playing partner Jason Day.
> Former Lewis-Clark State baseball player Seth Brown, who now competes for the Oakland Athletics, was a home run short of hitting for the cycle Saturday in a 7-6 victory in 12 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
Brown was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI, scoring two runs. It broke a 2-for-19 skid dating to June 11, when he hit his ninth home run of the season against Kansas City.
It also helped the outfielder get off to an outstanding start for the month of July. He hit just .135 in the month of June.
For the season, Brown is hitting .196 with 27 RBI.