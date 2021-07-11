> Former Lewis-Clark State standout SETH BROWN, now playing outfield for the Oakland Athletics, was 2-for-3 with a home run and a double in the A’s 8-4, 11-inning win Saturday against Texas.
Brown improved his homer total to 10 on the year. He’s hitting .192 with 28 RBI.
> Philadelphia Phillies reliever CONNOR BROGDON, a former Warriors ace, threw a clean ninth inning, striking out one on 11 pitches in his team’s 11-2 defeat of Boston on Saturday.
Having thrown more innings than anyone else in the Phillies’ bullpen (33 1/3), Brogdon has solidified himself as a go-to late reliever in the majors. He is 5-2 with a 4.32 ERA, and boasts 29 strikeouts against 30 hits and 12 walks in 36 appearances this season.