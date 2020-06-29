> JOEL DAHMEN saved his best for last in the Travelers Championship, shooting a 5-under-par 65 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 20th place with a 12-under 268 total in the PGA tournament at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. The former Clarkston resident, now living in Arizona, enjoyed a bogey-free final round while collecting five birdies, including three on the front nine — all on par-4 holes. His finish contrasted sharply with his final round last week in the RBC Heritage, when he ballooned to a 75 after pulling to within a stroke of the lead in the third round. This time he earned $87,320 and 42 Fed-Ex Cup points. Dahmen had made the midpoint cut by two strokes, extending a streak of surviving the cut that began in November.

Tags

Recommended for you