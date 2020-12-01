> Mike Iupati, formerly of the Idaho Vandals, again started at left guard for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. He committed an early illegal contact penalty but didn’t permit a sack and opened a gap with a solid block for a 16-yard Chris Carson touchdown run in the second quarter.
> Another ex-Vandal, BENSON MAYOWA, started at defensive end for the Seahawks, logging his third sack of the season and a tackle.
> Lewis-Clark State senior guard Jansen Edmiston was named the Cascade Conference’s player of the week, it was announced. Edmiston averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds as the Warriors went 1-1 at the Carroll College Thanksgiving Classic this past weekend. She was 11-for-22 from the field, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range, adding 10 rebounds.